British Food Banks Are Shuttering At The Worst Possible Time — Here's Why

The extreme heat that ripped through the U.K. and other parts of Europe this summer has left farmers with droughts and limited irrigation on their hands, resulting in scant harvests of major regional crops like potatoes, carrots, and onions. In addition to an energy crisis that's driving up utility bills and gas prices, British residents are bracing themselves for a winter branded by mass food shortages and even higher prices on essential goods and the cost of living (per The Guardian). Food banks, which provide people in need with emergency pantry items, are a vital resource at any time, but especially during Britain's current food crisis.

On top of everything, the country is now grappling with the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at her Balmoral Castle estate on September 8 (per The New York Times). On Monday, September 19, Her Majesty's funeral at Centenary Square will capture the country's undivided attention as an official bank holiday (per the U.K. Cabinet Office). That's all well and good, but it's causing major concerns among those who rely on food banks, many of which will close in honor of the procession.