Nathan's Famous Just Got Its Own Lager, But Only For A Limited Time

Some researchers have found that every hot dog you eat might knock 36 minutes off your life span (via CNN), but that hasn't stifled the popularity of Nathan's Famous, the notorious New York hot dog business that's been slinging frankfurters on the Coney Island boardwalk since 1916. Since opening over a century ago, the brand has established itself as a leading wiener purveyor far beyond the borders of its Brooklyn flagship. It now sells beef franks in grocery stores across the country, and it also hosts an illustrious annual hot dog eating contest, which offers $40,000 worth of prizes to the top five winners (per Sporting News).

The brand has also ventured beyond the humble dog and added things like Nathan's Famous cheeseburgers to its permanent menu, along with some more adventurous limited-edition items, such as hot dog ice cream. Now, the company is giving fans the ideal beverage to enjoy alongside their hot dog: a limited-time lager beer created in collaboration with Coney Island Brewing Company.