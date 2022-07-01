Nathan's Hot Dog Ice Cream Is Here Just In Time For July 4th

Some ice cream flavors make sense. Chocolate, vanilla, caramel swirls, a burst of mocha, and even marshmallow fluff are logical additions to this beloved dairy treat. Over the years, however, Americans have been presented with some fairly odd frozen dessert flavors. Take Salt & Straw's Cinnamon and Honey Fried Chicken variety. Ice cream? Good. Fried chicken? Also good. But ice cream + fried chicken? The stomach and the mind are unsure what to think when two seemingly diametrically opposed ingredients come together, no matter how good each one is on its own.

Other odd ice cream flavor combos out there include Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Granny's Sweet Potato Casserole, Dill Pickle, and Idaho Potato (via Taste of Home). Big Gay Ice Cream once combined Cheetos with ice cream to come up with "Cheat-Oh's," a vanilla ice cream with a smidgeon of cheese flavoring that gets "rolled in Cheetos dust." Ben and Bill's Chocolate Emporium delights lobster lovers in Maine with its lobster ice cream; according to Atlas Obscura, "the buttery vanilla matches the buttery lobster." And the Creole Creamery offers up the Creole Tomato, a cone that Mental Floss equates to "swapping out a sweet indulgence for something that sounds more like a salad."

If you enjoy having a hot dog followed by ice cream for dessert, you may prefer to forgo your entrée and opt for this latest ice cream flavor.