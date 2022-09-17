Trader Joe's New Fall Ice Cream Is Just What Instagram Was Craving

As the sultry and sweltering days of summer give way to cooler autumn temperatures, a scoop of ice cream may be the furthest thing from your mind. Ice cream producers, however, are luring pumpkin lovers with tempting flavors — tempting enough to make you put down that pumpkin spice latte and grab a cone, instead.

According to the company website, Baskin-Robbins is appealing to pumpkin addicts with its pumpkin cheesecake ice cream that features both pumpkin and cheesecake-flavored ice cream layered with "cinnamon cream cheese swirls and ginger snap cookie pieces." The seasonal Jeni's flavor currently up for grabs is their pumpkin cake roll ice cream, an offering that Jeni's describes as "sweet heirloom pumpkin ice cream swirled with spiced sweet cream cheese and cake." Dairy Queen's pumpkin pie Blizzard has made its perennial return to a crowd of happy fans. Even Van Leeuwen's fall lineup has a pumpkin offering with its pumpkin cinnamon roll, although a recent press release also mentions a host of other flavors including the Thanksgiving dinner-ish Sweet Potato Marshmallow. Clearly, fall tastes a lot like pumpkin.

Trader Joe's, however, disagrees. According to their latest ice cream offering, fall has a different flavor altogether.