Alix Traeger's Go-To Fast Food Order Is So Relatable - Exclusive

As a true California native, Alix Traeger is loyal to In-N-Out, saying she is "obsessed" with the chain. The social media star said, "I'm not sure to what extent that is nostalgia and pride, because I do hear a lot of people who've heard about it for years and finally tried it and are a little bit underwhelmed, but I love it." Traeger revealed her insider order to be a double-double animal style, well done, with both kinds of onions and fries.

That isn't Traeger's only favorite fast food order, as she disclosed her love for Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme. According to the chain's website, the Crunchwrap Supreme consists of seasoned beef, tomatoes, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, and lettuce. Taco Bell also recently brought back its famous Mexican pizza, although the TikToker wouldn't describe herself as a fan of that menu item. She explained, "I'm more of a Crunchwrap Supreme girl. I probably won't stray much from my order."

Now that you have the inside scoop, you should try out Traeger's In-N-Out order — or if you aren't really into fast food, you can check out the many recipe videos that Alix so graciously shares online. We are eyeing that hand-pulled noodle series!

