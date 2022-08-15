Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It
Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
As the name suggests, the main offering is the fast-food chain's famous chicken which, according to Chick-fil-A's website, is freshly breaded by hand on-site. Unlike many other fast-food restaurants, you can even enjoy it while you're watching your calorie intake. As MEL Magazine notes, the company's Grilled Nuggets are a far healthier option than its fried nuggets, as well as the chicken nuggets from major competitors like McDonald's.
However, if you're just down for some tasty chicken, the most popular Chick-fil-A items, according to a Mashed survey, were both its spicy and original sandwiches. Many people think that sides and other menu items are what really makes the meal complete, however, so a new offering from the chain might have people braving those queues more often.
These states will determine whether you see this breakfast item
It seems most fast-food chains try and compete in the breakfast space, whether it's bacon and egg English muffins at McDonald's or less popular offerings at Subway such as the steak and egg flatbread sandwich (via Insider).
According to Fast Food Menu Prices, Chick-fil-A is a serious contender with its healthier options that include granolas, fruit cups, Egg White Grills, and, of course, its famous chicken on a bagel, egg, and cheese. Now, the company's Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites offer a new option for customers to try but they're only being tested in a limited number of restaurants. According to Chick-fil-A, the bites are baked in-house and include "whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses." Each serving contains four egg bites.
The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will be available from August 22 at outlets in Augusta, Georgia, Aiken, South Carolina, Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana. Chick-fil-A says the feedback it receives about these breakfast items will determine if the bites will eventually be available in all Chick-fil-A locations.