Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It

Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.

As the name suggests, the main offering is the fast-food chain's famous chicken which, according to Chick-fil-A's website, is freshly breaded by hand on-site. Unlike many other fast-food restaurants, you can even enjoy it while you're watching your calorie intake. As MEL Magazine notes, the company's Grilled Nuggets are a far healthier option than its fried nuggets, as well as the chicken nuggets from major competitors like McDonald's.

However, if you're just down for some tasty chicken, the most popular Chick-fil-A items, according to a Mashed survey, were both its spicy and original sandwiches. Many people think that sides and other menu items are what really makes the meal complete, however, so a new offering from the chain might have people braving those queues more often.