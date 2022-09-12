Former BuzzFeed Tasty Producer Alix Traeger Talks Viral Content And More - Exclusive Interview

I saw from your TikTok that you were hired as an intern for BuzzFeed Tasty fresh out of college and then hired as a full-time producer from there. Is this a career that you thought you would originally be doing?

No, not at all. I knew I really wanted to be somewhere in the food industry, but I actually had studied health and human science, [pursuing] a bachelor's of science in college. I figured I would go into something a little bit what I thought was safer, like a nursing degree or nursing career. Pretty close to the time I was going to graduate, I realized that I really wanted to go for something in food, but I didn't know what, because I'm fairly clumsy.

I knew I didn't really want to be in a restaurant, so I decided to buy myself some time. At the time, I was food blogging on my own as a creative outlet, although it was still really small and not really a career path so I thought. I decided to move to Stockholm, Sweden. I moved there as an au pair.

This was a chance to buy myself that year of time before I felt like I really needed to settle down and get a job. In that year, I continued to blog. I got hired as an assistant food stylist for a food stylist in Sweden named Mia.

While I was working for her, I saw myself in that line of work and I really loved it. It was the first time I felt like there was a path for me. In that year is when cooking videos and food media really started to boom on the internet. I had seen my first Tasty video when I was in Sweden and I thought, "I can do this." From there, I knew that that was my path. Sure enough, that's how it unfolded. It's so funny because I look back and I had inklings of wanting to be in the food industry, but I hadn't seen where I belonged. It luckily evolved in perfect timing.

That's wonderful. I love the videos. I watch them all the time.

It was definitely not as easy to make the videos as I had suspected. I needed to be an intern at Tasty to develop the skills because I had no idea how to shoot videos. I knew how to cook and I was very tech savvy, so I basically told them when they were interviewing me, "Tell me what button to push and I'll figure it out."