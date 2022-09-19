Costco's Newest Macarons Have All The Fall And Winter Flavors

There are a lot of different things that signal the change in seasons from summer to fall, but food might just be the best predictor. Even if it's still 90+ degrees outside, pumpkin spice lattes will be back by September, soon followed by an upwell of pumpkin and apple baked goods and drinks from pretty much every restaurant, cafe, and grocery store in town.

Trader Joe's fans run to the store every year to grab its seasonal offerings, which are heavy on the pumpkin. But there's another retailer that's not afraid to jump headfirst into fall, either: Costco. Pumpkin muffins were back at Costco all the way back in August, and it's been rolling out new and returning seasonal products ever since. From its savory fall pie selection to the desserts, it's clear that Costco has long since said goodbye to summer. Now, it's welcoming another big arrival: that of the fall and winter flavored Tipiak French macaron assortments.