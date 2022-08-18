Pumpkin Muffins Are Back At Costco And TikTok Is Elated
Is fall here already? Not just yet, but with all the pumpkin products adorning the shelves, you would be forgiven for the confusion. From a Dunkin and Goldfish collab creating Pumpkin Spice Graham Goldfish crackers to the return of products like Jell-O's Pumpkin Spice Pudding – the season of Pumpkin Spice is officially upon us. And one of the more popular pumpkin-flavored items in years past happens to have been from Costco.
According to an Instagram post from the popular account @Costcobuys, Costco's Pumpkin Streusel Muffins first gained traction and attention on shelves back in 2020, although an eagle-eyed follower notes they had been coming out every fall season for several year before that as well. The account praised the muffins' flavor as "SO good," and had many a follower chime in with similar sentiments. And now the iconic fall fave is coming back once again, this time to the review of TikTok fans.
TikTok says its pumpkin o'clock
The TikTok account @CostcoHotFinds is dedicated to sharing the new and/or exciting finds on Costco's shelves every week or so, and this week a particular item piqued her interest. The first find when the TikToker steps through the door is a 12-pack of Pumpkin Streusel Muffins for only $8.99— less than a dollar per muffin. She makes sure to note in the video that "if you love pumpkin spice, you'll love these."
Followers jumped at the sight of them, with some bemoaning the lack of Pumpkin Muffins in their store just yet, while others were simply stoked by the mention of Pumpkin. Those who have tried them commented on how "great" they are and how they can't wait until they make it to shelves nationwide so they can purchase some themselves. And they are not the only ones. Tons of sites like Hunker and SheKnows are just as excited about the return, jumping at the chance to cover the moist treat "topped with a buttery, crunchy, cinnamon-infused streusel topping."
If you can't find these at your local Costco just yet, try our recipe for pumpkin muffins to tame your tastebuds.