Pumpkin Muffins Are Back At Costco And TikTok Is Elated

The TikTok account @CostcoHotFinds is dedicated to sharing the new and/or exciting finds on Costco's shelves every week or so, and this week a particular item piqued her interest. The first find when the TikToker steps through the door is a 12-pack of Pumpkin Streusel Muffins for only $8.99— less than a dollar per muffin. She makes sure to note in the video that "if you love pumpkin spice, you'll love these."

Followers jumped at the sight of them, with some bemoaning the lack of Pumpkin Muffins in their store just yet, while others were simply stoked by the mention of Pumpkin. Those who have tried them commented on how "great" they are and how they can't wait until they make it to shelves nationwide so they can purchase some themselves. And they are not the only ones. Tons of sites like Hunker and SheKnows are just as excited about the return, jumping at the chance to cover the moist treat "topped with a buttery, crunchy, cinnamon-infused streusel topping."

If you can't find these at your local Costco just yet, try our recipe for pumpkin muffins to tame your tastebuds.