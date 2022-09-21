Ree Drummond Confessed To A Serious Condiment Infatuation
Ree Drummond, AKA The Pioneer Woman, is best known for dishing out accessible yet tasty cowboy food onscreen and in her many cookbooks. While the celebrity chef may be intrinsically tied to whipping up ranch-style meals that her family loves, she has plenty of food affinities of her very own. If you've ever wondered what The Pioneer Woman really eats in a day, for example, you can rest assured that Drummond loves breakfast and isn't afraid of admitting to a minor coffee obsession. The home chef also has a serious love for cheese, telling Today, "I never met a cheese I didn't like."
The Pioneer Woman just debuted Season 31 of her popular Food Network show at the start of this year and mostly credits her acclaim to her relatability. She once told CBS Sunday Morning, "I'm not a trained chef, so I have a level of accessibility." After all, her favorite snack is a bag of Cheetos, and what other Food Network star can claim that? In addition to her love for the cheesy chips, Drummond just revealed a super common condiment that she's been head over heels for lately on a recent episode of "The Pioneer Woman."
Drummond's reinstated love for mustard
The Food Network just debuted a clip via YouTube of Drummond making her signature cheesesteak burgers. As she prepares a bun for loads of meat and veggies, she spreads spicy mustard on both sides, declaring, "I am in a mustard period of my life." The Pioneer Woman also admits to having about seven different mustards hidden along the door of her refrigerator. "I just love it," she states.
After piling her mustard-laden bun with meat, peppers, and onions, Drummond pours a ridiculous amount of warm cheese sauce over the entire burger, gently placing the other bun on top. You may know how the country-cooking chef upgrades her mashed potatoes, but this recipe proves that Drummond also knows how to elevate a standard burger with both spicy mustard and a golden waterfall of cheese. YouTubers seemed to appreciate Drummond's use of tasty, affordable, and easy-to-find mustard, calling the burger "pure gold" and a "great recipe for all of us who are budgeting carefully this year."
While this may be the first time Drummond has outright declared her love for mustard onscreen, the yellow spread is often a key ingredient in her dishes. Not only does she have a chicken cutlet recipe that includes a mustard and herb sauce, but her famous macaroni and cheese also includes dry mustard, which, according to Drummond, "provides a tangy sharpness without injecting a definable flavor."