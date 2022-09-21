Ree Drummond Confessed To A Serious Condiment Infatuation

The Food Network just debuted a clip via YouTube of Drummond making her signature cheesesteak burgers. As she prepares a bun for loads of meat and veggies, she spreads spicy mustard on both sides, declaring, "I am in a mustard period of my life." The Pioneer Woman also admits to having about seven different mustards hidden along the door of her refrigerator. "I just love it," she states.

After piling her mustard-laden bun with meat, peppers, and onions, Drummond pours a ridiculous amount of warm cheese sauce over the entire burger, gently placing the other bun on top. You may know how the country-cooking chef upgrades her mashed potatoes, but this recipe proves that Drummond also knows how to elevate a standard burger with both spicy mustard and a golden waterfall of cheese. YouTubers seemed to appreciate Drummond's use of tasty, affordable, and easy-to-find mustard, calling the burger "pure gold" and a "great recipe for all of us who are budgeting carefully this year."

While this may be the first time Drummond has outright declared her love for mustard onscreen, the yellow spread is often a key ingredient in her dishes. Not only does she have a chicken cutlet recipe that includes a mustard and herb sauce, but her famous macaroni and cheese also includes dry mustard, which, according to Drummond, "provides a tangy sharpness without injecting a definable flavor."