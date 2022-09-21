What You Need To Know About MyPanera Week

Panera has been undergoing some pretty significant changes lately designed to improve the overall customer experience. The chain recently launched an in-app ordering system to cater to those who prefer a contactless experience. Prior to that, in 2021, the company also announced that it would be redesigning restaurants with improved customer flow in mind, and it would also debut a fresh logo and branding in line with the shop's new look and feel.

Now, Panera is taking things even further with a relaunched customer loyalty program. For businesses, this is a vital step in improving customer return rates, which is why many fast food and fast casual joints have ramped up such programs in recent years. For example, the Domino's Piece of the Pie program rewards loyal customers with free pizzas on the regular and frequently sends out deals and alerts via opt-in notifications, per Restaurant Business Online. Wendy's, Starbucks, and McDonald's have also reaped the benefits of similarly amped-up efforts as of late. And while Panera already had a whopping 45 million members in its MyPanera loyalty program last year, the chain clearly understands that there's always room for improvement. (Except as it relates to the Panera macaroni and cheese recipe. Leave that alone.)