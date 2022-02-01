How Your Panera Ordering Experience Could Soon Look Different

If you love Panera Bread, you're not alone. From their legendary mac and cheese (which was named the best item at the restaurant in Mashed's ranking of the chain's popular menu items) to their cult-favorite broccoli cheddar soup, sandwiches, and baked goods, there's a reason why Panera is such a popular fast-casual chain. It was even named one of the top 10 most popular fast food restaurants in the U.S. in 2020 (via QSR). But, even die-hard fans might not have heard the latest news from the brand.

Panera is working to bring more customers into the store in a safe way, by utilizing more of the digital strategies they developed during the pandemic. Starting today, February 1, customers will be able to go into a location and order a meal for dine-in from the restaurant's app, meaning they can snag a seat at any open table, place their order, and wait for it to be ready — all without having to stand in a long line of people or crowding at the register (via Restaurant Business). Customers will still be able to use the ordering kiosks in each restaurant, and anyone is welcome to still order at the counter. But, for those that want something more convenient with less physical interaction to uphold social distancing, it's even easier to do so now. Just sit down in an empty seat, open the app, and order.