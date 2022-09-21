Halo Top Has A Pumpkin Spice Latte Truck Coming Your Way

Even if the weather's still warm, the return of pumpkin spice lattes signals the fall season. The pumpkin spice latte became a fall staple after Starbucks introduced its version of the drink in 2003, and since then, brands have been rolling out other versions of the PSL. There's a lot you can do to elevate your pumpkin spice latte, and Halo Top is making the drink its own by adding the brand's signature ice cream as a key component to the drink.

According to the press release, Halo Top has a pumpkin spice latte that will be making a trip around the United States to provide a healthier pumpkin spice drink. Halo Top's latte has three main ingredients: Halo Top Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream, coffee, and nonfat milk (via Facebook).

Halo Top is marketing its latte as a better alternative to other pumpkin spice lattes, but drinking a Starbucks or Dunkin' latte won't hurt your health. A registered dietitian shared a few thoughts on Dunkin's pumpkin spice latte, and while it is high in sugar and fat, it's fine to drink in moderation while eating a well-rounded diet. But if you want to try something new, here's where to look out for Halo Top's pumpkin spice latte truck.