As Inflation Rages On, Aldi Continues To Be A Top Spot To Shop

Price hikes have taken hold of the United States in the last twelve months, and now in late 2022, just one mention of the word "inflation" is apt to make most people shudder. In August the overall inflation rate lowered from the astronomic peak of 9.1% to 8.3%, yet the cost of food remains high with an overall increase of 11.4% in 2022 (per Trading Economics).

The price of food has been a huge stressor for most Americans with the biggest cost differences noted in meat and dairy items like ground beef and milk. The unfortunate news remains that the USDA predicts food prices in grocery stores to rise between 2% to 3% in 2023, which makes the prospect of buying the cheapest groceries without losing quality a top priority for most.

When prices began increasing earlier this year, Aldi proved to be a popular option as the grocer's rising customer base led to promises of store expansion (per Forbes). According to The Wall Street Journal, more people have turned away from name brands amid inflation, boosting Aldi's private label and making discount prices more desirable to consumers. As we approach the end of a tumultuous year of price hikes, Aldi proves to be a leading contender in the grocery store market.