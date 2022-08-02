Here's How Expensive Milk Has Become With Inflation

The rising inflation rate in the United States has taken a toll on consumer spending habits with steady month-to-month increases since February of last year (via AP News).

While you may not have the ability to compare your most purchased items in 2022 with last year's costs, your current lack of usual funds might provide the answer, especially if you consume a considerable amount of animal products. Not only have the increased costs of meat and dairy affected grocery bills, but the rising price of eggs, with April alone seeing a 23% increase in 12-pack cartons, has taken a toll on anyone who cares about having that perfect protein on their morning plate (per Bloomberg).

With a 15% standard increase in most meat prices at the start of this year, people may be saying goodbye to their beloved steaks too, and opting for chicken due to a slower price climb (via Progressive Farmer).

You may have been too sidetracked to notice the price of your daily milk has been climbing that proverbial cost ladder as well.