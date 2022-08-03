Ground Beef's Inflation Rates Will Give You Sticker Shock

While there has been some speculation over food prices tempering for certain grocery items, inflation is still affecting Americans one way or another, especially those of us who consider meat and dairy dietary staples.

Sure, we could avoid the grocery store and eat out. But even a restaurant chain you might expect to be cheap, such as McDonald's, is no longer safe from inflation. According to The Washington Times, the multimillion-dollar food chain saw considerable menu increases due to the cost of food and wage labor. Even Wendy's can't catch a break with marginal declines evident in year-to-year sales, forcing the "fresh not frozen" fast food restaurant to up their menu prices as well (per Restaurant Business Online).

As eating out becomes more expensive, people turn to their local food stores for respite, yet the exorbitant inflation rate has almost made it impossible for people to afford the basic essentials. For people that rely on eggs and milk, the bill is climbing as milk prices soar in the United States. Newsweek claims the increased prices are due to labor shortages and farming costs stemming from the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Milk is not the only product surmounting in price, as ground beef costs in America continue to climb.