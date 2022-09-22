The Most Underrated Chicago Food, According To Chef Lamar Moore - Exclusive

What foods come to mind when you think of Chicago? Is it deep-dish pizza? Perhaps it's the classic Chicago-style hot dog covered in a million different toppings. If you're a food history buff, you might say brownies, which were invented in 1893 at Chicago's Palmer House Hotel (where you can still buy them, per Forbes).

If you've been watching the hit Hulu show "The Bear," you might say an Italian beef sandwich. There's been something of a Chicago beef boom since "The Bear" first aired. Chicago chef Lamar Moore knows quite a bit about Italian beef. In addition to being a Windy City native, he's also a Certified Angus Beef brand ambassador chef partner. In his expert opinion, "A perfect Italian beef is on a nice kaiser roll, and there's cheddar cheese. I like hot giardiniera in there, and definitely thinly sliced beef, and dipped very, very well."

When we talked with Chef Moore, we wanted to know what the true undiscovered gems of the Chicago food scene were, beyond the stuff that any tourist guidebook would tell you about. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Chef Lamar Moore revealed the most underrated local Chicago specialty.