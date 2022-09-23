Twitter Is Wishing Lay's Fake Fall Flavor Was Real

Now that fall has arrived in major stores through pumpkin-lined storefronts and fall-flavored snacks. Among the laundry list of possible autumnal foods, people can find pumpkin hummus, Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli, and butternut squash mac and cheese from Trader Joe's that are listed on Reddit. They can find unusual items from major name brands, too.

Some fall options might be expected, like when Thomas' released salted caramel English muffins and bagels back in 2016 (via Winsight Grocery Business). But there are probably always one or two food items that come out around the holidays that make people do a double-take. Pringles released pumpkin pie spice, white chocolate peppermint, and cinnamon and sugar-flavored chips back in 2012 (per HuffPost). Reddit users approved of these limited-time snacks–chip lovers even visited multiple stores hoping to find the rare flavors. Then in 2018, the brand brought back Thanksgiving Day flavors for the second year in a row, and the chips instantly sold out online (per USA Today).

Lay's is another brand under the Frito Lay subsidiary that has garnered a mass following with its unique lineup of flavors. The brand didn't debut Thanksgiving Day chips, but its recent Twitter post announcing a fake flavor is giving Lay's fans major FOMO.