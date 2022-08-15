Lay's Has Twitter Excited About Its Latest Flavor Swaps

When you think of snacks, a bright bag of potato chips carrying the iconic red and white colored logo with the word "Lay's" on it is probably one of the first things to come to mind. Not only is Lay's pretty much synonymous with potato chips as a whole, but the crisp snack does rank high when pit against all other chips, coming second to only Doritos in popularity.

But even a chip as popular as Lay's likes to experiment with flavors to keep its fans wanting more. Whether it's the line of flavors that have the internet buzzing like those taking inspiration from dinner dishes (hello deep dish pizza and lobster rolls) or the Flamin' Hot flavor that was resurrected a few months ago, the famous potato chip brand is not averse to moving beyond its classic sour cream & onion, barbecue, and salted flavors.

To take things in the snack department up a notch, the parent company PepsiCo put several popular snacks under its Frito-Lay division onto the table, switched up its flavors, and sent fans into a whirlwind with a new line of Lay's chips last year (via PR Newswire). Called the Flavor Swap, Lay's launched three new chips that introduced flavors of three other snacks into its potato chips. While the original Flavor Swap line was only available for a limited time, according to whispers on the internet, the entire line is back and there's a brand new flavor on it this year.