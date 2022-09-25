Minecraft Is Releasing A Dessert, And Yes, You Can Build With It

What is Sweden's number one export? If you're a millennial or older, IKEA may be the first thing that comes to mind (because of IKEA's meatballs, of course). If you're Gen Z, or else the proud parent of Z's or Alphas, though, you're more likely to think of "Minecraft." This online world-building game that's kind of like an enormous Lego set come to (virtual) life has been molding young minds since 2009, and over the course of a decade-plus, its burgeoning popularity has inspired a vast variety of merch.

Not only can you buy "Minecraft" clothing, posters, books, and yes, even Legos (art imitating art imitating art), but there have also been "Minecraft"-themed food items including birthday cakes, breakfast cereal, waffles, and a very special one-time only Starbucks "caramel blockiato." "Minecraft" for breakfast might be cool for some, but you know what some might find even more fun? A "Minecraft"-themed frozen dessert! Thanks to a Swedish-owned healthy snack company called N!ck's, some sweet-toothed gamer's dreams could finally be coming true with the release of the first-ever "Minecraft" ice cream.