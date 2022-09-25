The Limited-Edition Kettle Chips You're Going To Need For Tailgate Season

Ask any football fan and chances are high that they'll say one of the best parts of tailgating is the food. Whether you're cheering on your favorite college team or huddling up outside the stadium on NFL Sunday, there are certain foods that were just made for tailgating. Those include buffalo wings slathered in ranch or blue cheese, nachos with all the works, burgers and hot dogs, pit beef, and chili — just to name a few.

Now, just in time for football season, Kettle Brand has released a new flavor of its ever-popular kettle potato chips inspired by the flavors of tailgating. Called "Buffalo Bleu," the chips are seasoned with natural flavors and are "meant to replicate the experience of dipping buffalo wings in blue cheese during a football game" (via Trend Hunter). According to Food Business News, the special-edition chips are available in a 12.5-ounce package at grocery stores and retailers across the country for a limited time only.