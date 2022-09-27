Duff Goldman Is Out To Inspire With His New Nutrition Journey

Duff Goldman has had a lot on his plate as of late (pun intended). Not only does he run his famous cake studio, but he also judged on the most recent season of "Spring Baking Championship" and is a dad to his adorable "Ace of Cupcakes" daughter. Still, he recently made room for another passion project: a health and fitness Instagram account. Under the handle @beefcakecookie, Goldman has been documenting his weight loss journey, which was inspired by his daughter, Josephine.

In an introductory Instagram post, Goldman shared that getting down on the floor to play with Josephine hasn't been as easy as he would like. "Being an older dad has its pluses and minuses, and I want to mitigate those minuses as much as possible. I can't be coaching lacrosse practice if I'm 60 pounds overweight," he explained the practical side of his weight loss journey. For a heartwarming touch, he added, "I wanna meet my grandkids. I want her boyfriends to be terrified of me. I want her to learn to take care of her health."

So far, the baker has received lots of encouragement from fans, with his supporters writing comments like, "I'm proud of you," and "Keep up the amazing work!" That first post was made in March of 2022. Here's what Goldman has been up to since then.