Duff Goldman's Pumpkin Spice Cake Is A Fall Lover's Dream Come True

With the leaves beginning to turn and cool air finally gracing your front porch, you may be itching to show appreciation for the change of seasons. Perhaps you want to get in the autumnal mood by following your own delicious pumpkin cake recipe, or better yet, by creating your very own pumpkin decorations in one of Duff Goldman's cake workshops at Duff's Cakemix. After all, the multi-talented baker recently announced plans to partner with a franchise organization to expand his Los Angeles-based DIY studio worldwide (via Bake Mag).

If you're not an adept cake decorator, maybe you prefer to watch the "Charm City Cakes" owner make his show-stopping creations on TV shows like "Buddy vs. Duff." Fans of Goldman don't have to imagine what the celebrity baker's cakes taste like through the screen, though, as he partnered with Goldbelly to deliver his show-stopping cakes right to your door in 2020. The partnership is already making wishes come true this year with birthday cakes (via Instagram), but with a new season comes new desserts — and Goldman just announced one that may have you reconsidering making your own autumnal cake at home.