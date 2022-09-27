Duff Goldman's Pumpkin Spice Cake Is A Fall Lover's Dream Come True
With the leaves beginning to turn and cool air finally gracing your front porch, you may be itching to show appreciation for the change of seasons. Perhaps you want to get in the autumnal mood by following your own delicious pumpkin cake recipe, or better yet, by creating your very own pumpkin decorations in one of Duff Goldman's cake workshops at Duff's Cakemix. After all, the multi-talented baker recently announced plans to partner with a franchise organization to expand his Los Angeles-based DIY studio worldwide (via Bake Mag).
If you're not an adept cake decorator, maybe you prefer to watch the "Charm City Cakes" owner make his show-stopping creations on TV shows like "Buddy vs. Duff." Fans of Goldman don't have to imagine what the celebrity baker's cakes taste like through the screen, though, as he partnered with Goldbelly to deliver his show-stopping cakes right to your door in 2020. The partnership is already making wishes come true this year with birthday cakes (via Instagram), but with a new season comes new desserts — and Goldman just announced one that may have you reconsidering making your own autumnal cake at home.
Goldman's fall-inspired cake is now available from Goldbelly
This week, Goldman tweeted a picture of the new fall-friendly "pumpkin spice dream cake" he's shipping through Goldbelly, and social media users are loving its special touches of seasonal goodness. One follower commented, "Now I want cake, thanks Duff," while Instagrammers praised the cake's flavor and tiny buttercream pumpkins.
According to the Goldbelly website, the four-layer, six-inch autumnal treat has cream cheese filling and spongey pumpkin cake crumbs along the base. All cakes ordered through Goldbelly are shipped from various locations across the country and packed with dry ice.
If you're welcoming the fall vibes but don't need a cake that serves eight to 10 people and costs $79.95, Charm City Cakes in Baltimore, Maryland, has you covered with single-serving cake jars in flavors like pumpkin chocolate chip, as well as Halloween-friendly renditions like "monster mash" with black sprinkles and spooky googly eyes.