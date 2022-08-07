Duff Goldman's Daughter Is An Adorable Ace Of Cupcakes

Though she's not even two years old, Duff Goldman's daughter is no stranger to the spotlight. The culinary media mogul is best known for crafting unique cakes on the show "Ace of Cakes," but has recently shifted gears to allow for some other content on his social media channels, namely his little girl Josephine. From messy eating habits she may or may not have inherited from dear old dad to adorable birthday posts, it is clear Josephine's doting father is her biggest fan.

It looks like Josephine is following in her father's food-loving footsteps too. Goldman recently posted a photo of his daughter caught in the act of stealing some bites of his Big Mac. And the two of them even posed the same way when Josephine caught her father trying to steal a banana from her plate. And as it turns out, the daughter of a baker has also developed a bit of a sweet tooth. Daddy Duff recently shared an adorable shot of Josephine in full-on baker's gear surrounded by what he would likely call some of his favorite treats.