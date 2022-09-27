Here's Who Contestants Are Competing Against First On Bobby's Triple Threat

Bobby Flay loves competition cooking shows, or so it would seem when you look at his resume. Sure, Flay quit "Iron Chef" for personal and professional reasons, but he made a new Food Network deal in late 2021 that has given him the opportunity to continue his old shows and pitch new ones. That has meant more episodes of his signature series, "Beat Bobby Flay," as well as his new show with his daughter Sophie, "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast." But that's not all the restaurateur has up his sleeve.

Flay has a new competition show coming out on Food Network on September 27, and it's a doozy. On "Bobby's Triple Threat," each contestant will have the chance to cook against three iconic "Top Chef" alums: Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio, and Brooke Williamson. If they win, they could get $25,000, but they'll have to out-cook all three chefs in order to bring home the prize. However, the three "titans," as Flay calls them, might not have such an easy time in the arena, if the first competitor is any indication.