You May Able To Taste The Rainbow With Little Caesars' New Dessert

In a world where supply chain issues run rampant and delays are common, it seems harder to find things that are ready when you need them to be. Perhaps that's how Little Caesars has stood out from other big-name pizza restaurants. Ever since rolling out the Hot-N-Ready promotion in 1997 (via Little Caesars), the promise of a hot, fresh pizza waiting as soon as you walked in the door was more than enough to bring folks to Little Caesars, making the company synonymous with both cheap pizza and convenience. While the chain's offerings of affordable pizza may come off as pedestrian and lacking quality to some, there's no denying that the chain has found a popular niche to profit from.

Of course, people can not live on Hot-N-Ready pizzas alone, so Little Caesars offers its consumers an impressive selection of menu items to accompany its flagship $5 deal. If you want to enjoy both a pepperoni pizza and a calzone all in one extra-cheesy dish, then Little Caesars has its cheesy new Crazy Calzony, that might just scratch that particular itch. If you're feeling "fancy" and want to show off with a fancy pizza of your own, you can grab the "Old World Fanceroni" pizza topped with "fancy pepperoni" (via Thrillist).

It seems that Little Caesars' newest menu item isn't about being cheesy or savory or fancy but instead focuses on taming the customer's sweet tooth. But before you run to go get it, there is something you should know.