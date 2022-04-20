Reese's Returning Treat Is All Things Peanut Butter -- Literally
Many of us have a favorite go-to candy for late-night snacking or movie watching or, perhaps, a stash that we keep hidden in the back of the pantry for emergency sugar cravings. There's a good chance that you may share an adoration for the same candy as millions of other Americans — Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
Year after year, Reese's remains one of the most popular candies in the United States. According to Penn Live, Reese's' revenue hit $2 billion in 2020, making it the top-selling confectionery brand in the country, and the chocolate-coated, peanut butter-filled treats consistently win the title of America's favorite Halloween candy (via Forbes). While the cups continue to be a crowd-pleaser, plenty of Reese's variations and flavors have popped up over the years. Along with dark chocolate and white chocolate classic cups, you'll find Reese's Pieces, Reese's Thins, and the highly anticipated seasonal shapes for major holidays, like Reese's pumpkins, eggs, and hearts. Things have gotten even wilder with the release of candies like the potato chip-stuffed peanut butter cup and the foot-long king-size Reese's.
Now, there's good news for anyone who wishes Reese's Peanut Butter Cups had, well, more peanut butter. To celebrate National Lovers Day, which falls on April 23, Reese's is bringing back its beloved Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cup and Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup (via PR Newswire). Here's what you need to know, including how and where you can get it for yourself this month.
The Peanut Butter Lovers Cup is only returning for a short time
According to a press release from The Hershey Company, both the Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cup and the Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup will be in stores "for a limited time only" starting on April 23. You can likely expect to see this candy in most major grocery and convenience stores.
As the names suggest, both returning products offer a lot more peanut butter than the average Reese's. The Peanut Butter Lovers Cup has a layer of milk chocolate on the bottom and a coating of peanut butter creme on the top, while the Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup eliminates chocolate altogether, leaving you with a peanut butter shell filled with more peanut butter.
The popular blogger behind Junk Banter gave the candy a glowing review when it first came out last year stating, "The outside peanut butter shell kind of tastes like peanut butter fudge, but instead of being dense and chewy, it has the same light and 'crispy' bite as the Reese's milk chocolate shell." The blogger then went on to declare it "the best PB-centric candy I've ever eaten."
Not only is the Hershey Company re-releasing this fan favorite, but it's also offering a Reese's Loves You Back sweepstakes. An undisclosed amount of Reese's lovers have the opportunity to win Peanut Butter Cups for either one year or for life. You can find all the deets on the website.