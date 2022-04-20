Reese's Returning Treat Is All Things Peanut Butter -- Literally

Many of us have a favorite go-to candy for late-night snacking or movie watching or, perhaps, a stash that we keep hidden in the back of the pantry for emergency sugar cravings. There's a good chance that you may share an adoration for the same candy as millions of other Americans — Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Year after year, Reese's remains one of the most popular candies in the United States. According to Penn Live, Reese's' revenue hit $2 billion in 2020, making it the top-selling confectionery brand in the country, and the chocolate-coated, peanut butter-filled treats consistently win the title of America's favorite Halloween candy (via Forbes). While the cups continue to be a crowd-pleaser, plenty of Reese's variations and flavors have popped up over the years. Along with dark chocolate and white chocolate classic cups, you'll find Reese's Pieces, Reese's Thins, and the highly anticipated seasonal shapes for major holidays, like Reese's pumpkins, eggs, and hearts. Things have gotten even wilder with the release of candies like the potato chip-stuffed peanut butter cup and the foot-long king-size Reese's.

Now, there's good news for anyone who wishes Reese's Peanut Butter Cups had, well, more peanut butter. To celebrate National Lovers Day, which falls on April 23, Reese's is bringing back its beloved Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cup and Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup (via PR Newswire). Here's what you need to know, including how and where you can get it for yourself this month.