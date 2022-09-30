The Unusual Thanksgiving Recipe Coolio Made In Memory Of His Mom

Artis Leon Ivey Jr., aka Coolio, left his mark on the music world with his 1995 number one crossover hit, "Gangsta's Paradise." At Mashed, we are remembering Coolio — who died on September 28, 2022, of an apparent cardiac arrest — not only because of his contributions to hip-hop, but also as a celebrated chef who aimed to coax his fans away from the drive-thru and into the kitchen.

In the Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise," Coolio rapped: "It's going on in the kitchen, but I don't know what's cooking." In reality, though, Coolio did know what was cooking, and he had a lot of fun with it, calling himself the "Ghetto Gourmet" and the "black Rachael Ray."

In 2009, he wrote a cookbook, "Cookin' with Coolio: 5 Star Meals at a 1 Star Price," and later brought his one-of-a-kind joy and humor to his web-based cooking show of the same name. He has also appeared on Food Network's "Rachael vs Guy: Celebrity Cook Off" and "Chopped All-Stars."

As a child, Coolio remembered his mother cooking an amazing feast on Thanksgiving. To honor her memory on the holiday, according to Foodsided, Coolio revealed a dish that is not exactly traditional but felt like a good way to show appreciation to the woman who inspired his love for cooking.