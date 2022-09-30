Thanksgiving Turkey Price News Keeps Getting Worse

If you are someone who appreciates a good feast, you have likely started planning your Thanksgiving meal. Or, at the very least, you've been busily submitting your requests to the family chef. With Pinterest bursting with ideas, something as simple as choosing which stuffing to serve feels like a major accomplishment. The biggest concern, however, is getting your hands on the meal's pièce de résistance — the turkey.

What's so important about the turkey? Why not ham, roast beef, or chicken, instead? While you may be able to swap pumpkin pie for pecan or mashed potatoes for yams, this day of thankfulness wouldn't be Thanksgiving without the turkey. Martha Stewart points to a study conducted by Bits and Pieces to prove this point. According to this survey, the Thanksgiving day classic dish that Americans most look forward to is the turkey, garnering 29.5% of the votes. As the US Poultry and Egg Association shares, this preference translated into 46 million turkeys being devoured during Thanksgiving of 2011, alone (via Insider). And, to further illustrate America's penchant for Turkey, the University of Illinois states a poll conducted by the National Turkey Foundation revealed that 88% of Thanksgiving diners eat turkey on this special day. No wonder people have been known to fight over turkeys in grocery stores.

Unfortunately, if you are one of the 29.5% that are eagerly anticipating this Thanksgiving's roasted bird, there may be some dreaded news.