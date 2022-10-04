Chobani Is Already Rolling Out New Winter Flavors For Its Coffee Line

Ahead of the winter holidays, seasonal food items have gradually started popping up on the shelves in stores nationwide. This year, Costco started rolling out Christmas items as early as July.

According to AdAge, Target and Walmart have turned on the deluge of holiday advertising, and major retailers have begun slashing prices for shoppers looking to get ahead on their gift purchases. This phenomenon has also panned out in grocery stores, which are stocking up for all the celebrations with festive foods and pre-prepared goodies (per Storebrands).

Popular yogurt company Chobani already sells an array of classic seasonal creamer options, including Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Mocha, according to its website. Some of those existing creamers even come in a plant-based variety.

Just in time for the holiday season, Chobani has further embraced the power of going plant-based. The company's new line-up features vegan options, as well as a chilled classic to keep you going during your early holiday shopping excursions.