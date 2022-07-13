It's July, And Costco Is Already Rolling Out Christmas Decorations

Costco and social media go together like peanut butter and jelly. Separately, they each have their merits — but when put together, they really work in tandem, making fans of the warehouse chain aware of new products they want to add to their carts. According to Winsight Grocery Business, synchronization between supermarkets and social media really is the future of food retail. If you think about it, it makes a lot of sense.

Costco is your friend when you are shopping for big parties and you want to stay on budget. It's a go-to when you volunteer to provide snacks for your kid's high school cheer squad. Meanwhile, social media lets you know about new products to try for those occasions. Leading up to the recent Fourth of July holiday, for example, a returning Costco dessert had Instagram blowing up — as the 4-pound key lime pie could certainly feed a crowd.

Now, though we're just a week past July 4, Costco is already preparing for another food-heavy holiday: Christmas. That's right, while competitors like Walmart and Target may be lining their shelves with back-to-school notebooks, crayons, and rulers, Costco is already getting into the holiday spirit. How do we know? One eagle-eyed social media user spotted Christmas decorations at the store this month.