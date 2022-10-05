Seth Goldman Goes 'Back Into The Iced Tea World' With New Brand Just Ice Tea - Exclusive Interview

Can you expand a little bit more on that choice to use the agave or honey instead of the cane sugar? Why is that an important element?

At Eat the Change, it's all about planet-friendly food. One of the things that's important in [order] for our planet to be resilient is to have more biodiversity, both in our diets [and] for people, and also ... to avoid creating monocultures. It turns out there are six crops that are responsible for 57% of all agricultural output. It's soy, corn, wheat, potatoes, rice, and sugar cane. We said we are going to avoid those ingredients in all of our recipes.

Initially, that was a challenge, because when I told my co-founder, Chef Spike Mendelsohn, we were doing that, he was like, "Those ingredients are in every kind of food." But he's a talented chef and a creative, and for him, it was great. He participated in "Top Chef," and he's like, "This is the Chef Challenge, where it's like 'Here's your box, here's what you can use.'"

For Honest Tea, a big thing was the commitment to fair trade and organic. Has that changed at all with Just Ice Tea?

No — it's doubled down. Everything is still fair trade and organic, but with Honest Tea, when we did use agave or honey, it wasn't fair trade, and with Just Ice Tea it is.

Tell me a little bit about the name. How did you guys come up with Just Ice?

This was [from] my Honest Tea co-founder, Barry [Nalebuff], who is on our board and part of the whole effort. We knew Eat the Change was not the right descriptor. It wasn't going to make sense, so we had to find a name that did work. We spent basically a weekend going back and forth with all types of names, and we had some fun ones, but some of them were taken [or] some of them didn't feel exactly right. Barry came up with it, and when he said it, I was like, "That's it." Just like when he had told me [the name for] Honest Tea, I was like, "Oh, that's perfect."

For us, "just" speaks, most importantly, to the working conditions. Fair trade is not just about making sure everyone is paid a fair wage, but that there's no child labor and also that a portion of the sales goes back to the community for them to invest in their priorities as they deem them, whether that's schools or hospitals or infrastructure. Then, of course, it speaks to the approach to the environment.

Finally, it speaks to the taste. The taste is really just the taste of tea, along with also [what we call] "just sweet enough." It's a super clean taste.

You're launching with the six flavors. Which one is your favorite?

I've been drinking the [half-tea, half-lemonade], and it is so good. I really enjoy it, but I can enjoy any of them at any time. They're each a unique and a specific taste, [but] they are based on what were the top-selling varieties at Honest Tea. It's not going to be a surprise that we're leading with these proven recipes for starters.