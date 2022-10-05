How Much Does The Heaviest Pumpkin In The US Really Weigh?

Pumpkin picking is a quintessential part of fall. Whether an individual is looking for the smallest or largest one in the patch, it is always fun hauling back the pickings to the car. But this particular pumpkin, which was just crowned the 38th Annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off winner, would be quite heavy to bring back home (via Food & Wine).

On September 30, 2022, the Topsfield Fair held its yearly pumpkin weighing competition, which is a tradition that dates back to 1984, according to MassLive. People travel from all over New England to compete in this contest, with their entries having to be brought in large vehicles, due to their sheer size and weight. The first winner of the competition came in at 433 pounds, and entries since then have increased for the most part (for reference, the winner of the 2012 competition broke the one-ton mark, weighing in at 2,009 pounds, according to Topsfield Fair). This year's heaviest pumpkin came from Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, and was an especially impressive weight.