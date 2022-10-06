Walmart Just Made A Big Change To Its Return Policy For The Holidays

Despite what some may think about Christmas talk just as we're getting started in October, the truth is that it's never too early to consider Christmas shopping for family and friends. Costco was rolling out Christmas decorations in July, after all. And isn't it better to get your presents wrapped up before Halloween than have to fight your way to them on Black Friday?

There appears to be a trend of shoppers buying their holiday gifts earlier in the year. In 2021, 43% of consumers in the United States had begun to purchase their Christmas presents before October had even ended (via Statista).

Perhaps one of the reasons for early holiday shopping is because of return policies. According to Red Stag Fulfillment, 33% of shoppers were expected to return gifts before the end of 2021, and it would seem that number is expected to climb even higher. The reasons for returns include buying the wrong gift, the person already has it, the product is damaged or faulty, and so on. Buying a gift early in October allows you to return the gift for whatever reason and still have time and money to purchase another more suitable gift.

Walmart seems to have taken note of this trend of returning gifts and has made a few changes to its holiday return policy to help ease the process for consumers. The policy combines an increased return policy window and a renewed focus on providing convenience through normally problematic online returns.