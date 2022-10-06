Pringles Is Bringing Back A Halloween Party Must-Have

When it comes to snacking, Pringles reign supreme over a lot of other chips. That is to say though that Pringles hardly fit the definition of traditional chips due to the snack's unique duck-bill consistency and dehydrated processed potato recipe. With its slogan, "Get Stuck In," the snacking brand has placed itself in a whole other category due to its unique long and narrow Pringles cans that hands inevitably get sucked into when snacking. First produced in 1956 with the goal in mind to make a snacking chip that was resistant to breaking in the packaging, Pringles have stood strong over the years with its well-thought-out tube storage packaging (via Snack History).

Since then, the company has released over 100 different Pringles flavors to cater to the different snacking and cultural desires of its customers throughout the world. Many of these have been a hit and deemed classics , like Sour Cream and Onion, BBQ, and Pizza. Others — such as Sichuan Spicy Fried Chicken, Miso Ramen, Beef Bowl, Prawn Cocktail, Piri Piri Chicken, Ham & Cheese, Mushroom & Cream — have only hit the shelves of select grocery stores in its 140-country product span, so you'll have to hunt them down while traveling.

With spooky season in full effect, Pringles has returned one of its popular Halloween-edition chips to shelves for a limited time only.