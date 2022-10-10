Shoppers Are Raving About Aldi's Fall Soup Lineup

One of the big draws of Aldi is the store's rotating seasonal items, and we've rounded up the fall Aldi products we can't wait to try. This list includes classic fall treats, like apple cider donuts, and snacks you can take on the go, such as pumpkin spice trail mix. Shoppers with a sweet tooth might be excited to hear that Aldi's popular maple leaf cookies are on the shelves, but if you want something savory to warm you up, the store is also offering customers plenty of soups.

In a recent Instagram post, @aldifavoritefinds showed off Aldi's fall soups, and the flavors in the slideshow include carrot coconut bisque, pumpkin maple bisque, roasted red pepper and tomato, hearty vegetable, Southwest-style tomato and black bean, and tomato Parmesan bisque. For anyone hoping to get in on this vast soup selection, the Instagrammer notes that some jars were found in their store's soup section, while others were located in the Aldi Finds area.