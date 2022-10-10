Why You Probably Won't See Padma Lakshmi At A Michelin Star Restaurant

What began as a marketing idea in 1889 to entice people to travel via the newly invented automobile has become the equivalent of an "Academy Award" for restaurants. Once given away and used to prop up wobbly table legs, the high-brow "Michelin Guide" is now a soldout treasure map leading diners to the best restaurants and hotels in four continents and over 37 countries, with over 30 million books sold.

Brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin, founders of the eponymous automobile tire company, created their first "Michelin Guide" in 1900 to direct France's new drivers to the area's gas stations, mechanics, and popular rest stops like restaurants and hotels. The rating system used today, designating one to three stars, was implemented in 1931. Available in a growing number of select cities, fine dining establishments are anonymously critiqued on the "quality of products, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef represented in the dining experience, the value for money, and consistency between the inspectors' visits," per Escoffier. While only restaurants receive a Michelin-star, the head chef is credited with its success, and the award is often the first thing listed in their bios.

During the "Breaking Bread" segment at the 2022 New York Times Food Festival, television host Padma Lakshmi shared why she's no longer interested in dining at Michelin-starred restaurants despite being surrounded by the elite chefs she refers to by just their first names (Daniel, Eric, Dominique) and their food as a judge on "Top Chef."