36% Of People Think This Is The Best Fast Food Dessert - Mashed Survey

Sometimes you just need a dessert and you need a dessert fast. There's no time to hunt down the perfect brownie or to test out that 3-ingredient Crème Brûlée recipe that caught your eye. You just need a dessert now, and there's no faster option than fast food. But which ones are worth buying?

Or maybe you're a drive-thru regular and you want to know if it's worth the extra coin and calories to top off your meal with one of those desserts that look so tantalizing in their glossy promotional photos. But you've been burned by fast food desserts before. Sometimes they're just simultaneously flavorless and too sweet, sticky little messes that feel like an afterthought in an otherwise tightly branded menu.

But just because you've had some bad fast food dessert experiences doesn't mean you need to swear off the genre forever. We asked nearly 600 fast food fans what the best fast food dessert was, so no more guess work. Here's what our french fry fans had to say.