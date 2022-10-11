Popeyes Celebrates Fall By Bringing Back This Beloved Savory Item

The return of fall means fast-food restaurants everywhere are breaking out their seasonal menus. Fans eagerly look forward to Starbucks' fall menu becoming available, IHOP's 'scary' menu draws in Halloween aficionados, and many restaurants like Dairy Queen are celebrating fall in unexpected ways. One fast-food stop that might not come to mind as having a seasonal menu perfect for the cooler weather is Popeyes. However, the chicken-based, fast-food chain actually has one of the best fall deals around.

A catalyst of the infamous chicken wars, Popeyes has been a serious contender for the top sandwich since they unveiled their chicken sandwich in 2019 and turned the poultry world upside down. According to The Dispatch, the winner of the best chicken sandwich is Popeyes, even when taking into account regional chains. However, the fight is not over, and the chicken wars continue to rage on. The fast-food chain's chicken recipe isn't confined to being sandwiched between two buns, and one fan-favorite chicken meal is making a temporary comeback.