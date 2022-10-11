Fans Of Bobby's Triple Threat Just Got This News From Food Network

Bobby Flay is a pretty popular guy. The "Beat Bobby Flay" star has been in various shows on the Food Network, as host, guest, and competitor, for nearly two decades now, but it seems like many fans still can't get enough of the star, his cats, and his family. Just this year, he launched a new show with his daughter Sophie.

In "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," the father-daughter duo visit a variety of restaurants along the California coastline. At the same time, the two also share a podcast together. When he's not sharing the screen or microphone with his daughter, Flay continues to host and compete on "Beat Bobby Flay." Every time he posts something about one of his productions, his millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter aren't afraid to share their love for the star.

But when Flay's newest show, "Bobby's Triple Threat," was announced, not everyone was convinced. On the Food Network subreddit, u/verucka-salt posted, "A new show to not bother with... UGH. I'm so sick of the old guard; Flay & Fieri are overdone imo." "I'll definitely be passing on this show," u/Lola-Marie_2022 replied. But it looks like not everyone was so cynical about Flay's latest entertainment vehicle, and the star recently took to Twitter to share some happy news for fans of his newest series.