Why Antonia Lofaso Is The Perfect Host For Beachside Brawl

As if Antonia Lofaso wasn't already impressive enough with her appearances on other shows such as "Cutthroat Kitchen," "Restaurant Startup," and "Top Chef: Chicago" (per her website), she stepped up to host "Beachside Brawl." But television experience isn't the only reason she fits this special like a glove. Jane Latman, Warner Bros Discovery's president of Home & Food Content and Streaming, said that Lofaso's "culinary expertise and ties to both coasts [are what] makes her the ideal host to preside over this coast vs. coast battle for the best beach eats" (via Food Network).

Lofaso was born on Long Island but grew up amid "the culturally diverse landscape" of Los Angeles. Her career highlights include a successful stint at Wolfgang Puck's Spago. And her restaurant Scopa – Italian Roots, though located in California, showcases "Lofaso's interpretation of old-school Italian food [that] reminds us of the home we left in the boroughs of New York," according to Scopa's website. Although fans might be divided on which coast to root for, some just seem hungry to see more of the show and its host. One fan commented on Instagram, "Love it so far! You're a great host, but I do miss watching you cook!" At least we have reruns of "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Tournament of Champions."