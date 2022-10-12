The Angela Lansbury Teapot Thread Is What You Need Today

Since the announcement of her death on Tuesday, October 11th, tributes to Angela Lansbury have been pouring in from fans and friends across the film, theater, and television worlds. The legendary actor enjoyed an incredible seventy years in show business, earning an Academy Award nomination for her first film appearance in 1944's "Gaslight," and multiple Tony awards for her work on Broadway. She was especially beloved for her long-running role as mystery writer and sleuth Jessica Fletcher in the TV series "Murder, She Wrote."

A particularly well-loved Lansbury role by millennials and Disney fans of all ages is that of Mrs. Potts, the singing teapot in 1991's animated classic "Beauty And The Beast." As one fan shared on Twitter, "She provided the soundtrack to so many childhoods."

Another of Lansbury's fans took to Twitter to honor her Mrs. Potts role in the most unique and charming way. In a tweet, they shared a photo of Lansbury wearing a rose-patterned sweater — side-by-side with a teapot that matches her exactly. The thread goes on with dozens more homages of "Angela Lansbury as teapots."