The Angela Lansbury Cereal Commercial You Probably Forgot About

Angela Lansbury fulfilled a career on TV screens that most can only hope for. As noted by Smooth Radio, Landsbury's eight-decade career spanned numerous movies, a 12-year television series, and even a food commercial.

Lansbury's acting career started during a period when much of the world was in unrest. It was 1944, and a bloody World War II raged half a world away. During this period, no one had much time for the arts. A slew of successful actors dropped their promising careers to don military fatigues, according to the National WW2 Museum, BBC. That marked the year Lansbury appeared in the film "Gaslight." Fortunately, life soon improved, and the actor launched a promising career.

In the '50s, '60s, and '70s, babies boomed, economies flourished (via Khan Academy), and America celebrated its bicentennial anniversary as a nation. Landsbury's contribution to these three decades came in the form of her roles in "The Manchurian Candidate," "Mame," "Dear World," "Gypsy," and "Sweeney Todd," according to The Hollywood Reporter. In 1984, Lansbury started on her magnum opus –– the series "Murder, She Wrote." The 12-year series would catapult her to the forefront of popular culture. It also inspired a food commercial.