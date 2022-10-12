The Angela Lansbury Popcorn Meme, Explained

Food is at the forefront of everything we do, which is why it oftentimes finds its way into memes. You may have seen an image of a dog captioned, "Yeah, I'm into fitness. Fitness pizza in my mouth," or one of a struggling penguin that reads, "When you've eaten way too much but still order a dessert." Of course, who could forget the "good soup" meme?

Sometimes, celebrities find their way into food memes as well. In 2013, when Vine was still a thing, Ryan McHenry uploaded multiple videos of Ryan Gosling seemingly turning away each time a spoon of cereal was offered to him (per Know Your Meme). In 2015, Ryan Gosling responded to the joke by posting a video of himself finally eating a scoop of cereal. According to SourceFed on YouTube, the gesture was done to honor the late creator McHenry, who had passed after a long battle with bone cancer.

Following the passing of Angela Lansbury (via Yahoo!), you may recall a time she showed up in a hilarious food meme as well.