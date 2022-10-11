Angela Lansbury's Sweet Connection To A Beloved Restaurant

Hollywood lost another icon today when Angela Lansbury died at home in Los Angeles, five days shy of her 97 birthday, according to the New York Times. Known as the private eye Jessica Fletcher to millions of fans on the long-running television drama "Murder, She Wrote" and as Mrs. Potts to people that grew up watching "Beauty and the Beast" on repeat. Lansbury's career was bookended with five Tony Awards for her performances in "Mame," early in her career in 1966, and "Blithe Spirit" in 2009, when the actress was 83. She was beloved.

Lansbury had two children, Anthony and Deidre, through her marriage to Peter Shaw, who remained her husband until he died in 2003. Speaking with the Daily Mail in 2014, Lansbury spoke about the difficulties of balancing motherhood with being an actress, saying, "As soon as I had the babies, I went on a diet, and I was back in business. I do regret that. It was a big mistake. You have to be with your children."

Anthony went on to follow in Lansbury's footsteps. He became an actor and also directed his mother in 68 episodes of "Murder, She Wrote" (via IMDb). After recovering from drugs and a relationship with Charles Manson's cult (via Life Magazine), Deidre took a different career path. That path led to a popular Italian restaurant where Lansbury would be associated with her child in more ways than one.