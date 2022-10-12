Now's Your Chance To Dress Up As A Crumbl Cookie For Halloween

Halloween is coming up quickly and if you're like us, you probably don't have a costume figured out yet. Instead of putting together a last-minute costume out of items already hanging in your closet, place a delivery for one. For a unique and easy costume, Crumbl Cookies is serving up two costume options. Normally known for its ever-changing menu of cookie flavors, it's hard to pick a favorite, but Instagram thinks it decided on the best Crumbl cookie flavor.

In the past year, Crumbl Cookies has suddenly become super popular. The cookie store's rotating menu has even inspired a TikTok food trend of reviewing each week's new flavors (via Modern Retail). Topical Halloween costumes have been popular for years, and Crumbl Cookies has even managed to worm its way into this favorite Halloween tradition. For this year, Cosmopolitan has already put out its list of best pop culture reference costumes, mainly focusing on movies and TV shows that have been popular in the last months. The pink Crumbl cookie box has been a definitive 2022 food trend, so for those wanting a unique trendy costume, you can simply place an order for a cookie costume delivery.