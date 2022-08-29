Crumbl Cookies Is Re-Releasing A Classic Flavor With A Brand New Twist

Crumbl Cookies, an immensely popular cookie company, has locations throughout the United States where it sells a rotating selection of giant, decadent cookies. Fans enjoy several cookie flavors like milk chocolate chip, pumpkin chocolate chip, brownie batter, cookie butter lava, and peanut butter cookies and cream, all sold in Crumbl Cookies' signature pink boxes (via Crumbl Cookies' website).

Fans of cookie shop rave about its products, like one person on Instagram who raved about the company's cookie made with apple pie filling and topped with streusel, writing, "Oh man, this one caught me off guard of how AMAZING this was! SO GOOD." YouTuber Aria Connor regularly reviews Crumbl Cookies' weekly releases and said the sea salt toffee flavor reminded her of her favorite cookies from high school and loved the combination of saltiness and sweetness.

While there are fans of several of Crumbl Cookies' flavors, on the heels of an award-winning flavor returning, one discontinued flavor that is being re-released to the glee of many, but this time with a new twist.