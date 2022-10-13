Duff Goldman Is Helping Kennedy Space Center Visitors 'Taste Space'

While he earned the Food Network Title "King of Cakes" with his spaced theme cake in Season One of "Buddy vs Duff" (via Facebook), Duff Goldman will curate another out-of-this-world menu at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Although the popular chef may not be blasting off in that Dragon Crew capsule, an upcoming special event will give guests on the Space Coast a taste of his culinary creativity. Whether or not astronaut ice cream is one of the ingredients remains to be seen.

Food in space is more complicated than staring at the pantry and wondering what to eat. As NASA detailed, having sufficient supplies onboard is vital, but the area to contain all that food is limited. Although an astronaut on the "ISS uses about 1.83 pounds of food per meal each day," the meals cannot be delivered via DoorDash. Growing methods, rehydration, and other scientific innovations ensure that space adventurers get sufficient nutritional benefits while floating in zero gravity.

In addition, other parameters for galactic travel need to be taken into consideration. As CNN chronicled, John Glenn might have been the first American to eat pureed food from a tube, but the dietary options have expanded greatly over the years. Still, one flavor consideration seems to hold true over the years. Astronauts like spicy food and condiments which seem to help make those prepackaged meals more palatable. While it seems that the heat blast-off is only one space travel element, Goldman might add some new flavor.