How The Bear Pivoted Matty Matheson's Culinary Career - Exclusive

Hulu's "The Bear” is popular for a reason — if you have started saying "Yes, Chef," in your kitchen every now and again, then you know exactly what we're talking about. The FX series highlights the culinary nuances of the restaurant world, and the show's accuracy has made waves across the food and beverage industry.

"The Bear" has also arguably brought back the popularity of the Italian beef sandwich while simultaneously revealing the stress and anxiety of a restaurant kitchen. The main character, Carmy Berzatto — played by actor Jeremy Allen White — gives up his job in fine dining after the tragic death of his brother. Berzatto then attempts to reestablish his brother's Chicago sandwich shop and update the restaurant's traditional way of doing things.

That's where culinary consultant Matty Matheson comes in. The Canadian chef aided "The Bear" with the food aspects and recipes of the show to make it more realistic. Soon after, he found himself also playing a role in the series as Neil Fak, the handyman. In an interview with Mashed at the New York Times Food Festival, Matheson spoke about his time on "The Bear" and how it shifted his culinary perspective. The restaurateur also revealed that the television series opened him up to a whole new type of cuisine.