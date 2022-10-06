How One Texas Restaurant Is Turning Into The Bear For Halloween
"The Bear," FX's new restaurant-inspired drama follows the story of Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White), a world-renowned chef who takes over his brother's restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, a sandwich shop, after his brother's death (via FX). The show has received rave reviews, scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, especially striking a chord with present and former real-life kitchen employees. In fact, Bon Appétit called it "the most accurate portrayal of life in a restaurant kitchen I've seen in a while."
It's no surprise then that real-life restaurants are taking note of the show, including Austin, Texas, based Little Brother, and its adjacent food truck, Bummer Burrito. Tradition in Austin is for restaurants and their staff to dress up for Halloween, and these two eateries will transform into The Original Beef of Chicagoland for this upcoming spooky season (via Eater Austin).
Little Brother and Bummer Burrito will feature specials from The Bear
Transforming into a "The Bear"-inspired restaurant for Halloween may be a trendy idea, but Little Brother and Bummer Burrito are already super popular in their own right, often hosting punk rock concerts. Little Brother is a tiny destination on Rainey Street, but that doesn't mean it lacks a strong identity. In fact, co-owner Matt Bolick describes the beverage bar as "just hopping out from behind the bushes, shotgunning beers and throwing cans at you" (via My San Antonio).
For the Halloween event, which will run from October 24 to October 31, Little Brother, primarily a beverage bar serving mixed and coffee drinks, will have specials on alcohol-fueled Ecto Coolers, a drink served on an episode of "The Bear," while Bummer Burrito will feature The Original Beef of Chicagoland's main dish, the Italian-inspired beef sandwich. Eater Austin also observed that it won't be difficult for Bolick to dress up like Allen's character Carmy, as he looks very similar. And, given Little Brother and Bummer Burrito's interesting approach to everyday operations, we can only suspect their Halloween metamorphosis will be just as riveting.