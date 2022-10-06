How One Texas Restaurant Is Turning Into The Bear For Halloween

Transforming into a "The Bear"-inspired restaurant for Halloween may be a trendy idea, but Little Brother and Bummer Burrito are already super popular in their own right, often hosting punk rock concerts. Little Brother is a tiny destination on Rainey Street, but that doesn't mean it lacks a strong identity. In fact, co-owner Matt Bolick describes the beverage bar as "just hopping out from behind the bushes, shotgunning beers and throwing cans at you" (via My San Antonio).

For the Halloween event, which will run from October 24 to October 31, Little Brother, primarily a beverage bar serving mixed and coffee drinks, will have specials on alcohol-fueled Ecto Coolers, a drink served on an episode of "The Bear," while Bummer Burrito will feature The Original Beef of Chicagoland's main dish, the Italian-inspired beef sandwich. Eater Austin also observed that it won't be difficult for Bolick to dress up like Allen's character Carmy, as he looks very similar. And, given Little Brother and Bummer Burrito's interesting approach to everyday operations, we can only suspect their Halloween metamorphosis will be just as riveting.